While speaking to ANI, Uttarkashi District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Rohila said that torrential downpours in the region have caused severe damage to several areas of the Uttarkashi district. "Due to heavy rain, 50 buildings have been damaged in Purola, Barkot and Dunda of Uttarkashi district. 50 roads are closed in the district. Electricity supply has stopped in about 40 villages and more than 400 drains of agricultural land have been washed away," said Uttarkashi DM Rohila.