Uttarakhand rains: Yamunotri National Highway blocked, IMD issues ‘red alert’ in Himachal Pradesh; check details

The Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarakhand has been blocked at two places between Silai Band and Ojri after parts of the road were washed out amid heavy rainfall, PTI reported, citing officials.

Taking to X, the Uttarkashi Police wrote, "The Yamunotri National Highway is blocked at two places between Silai Band and Ojri due to some parts of the highway being washed out. It may take time to restore the route."

The police said that the highway between Brahmkal and Mahargaon was also blocked due to debris, which is being cleared off the highway.

"Additionally, the Yamunotri Highway is blocked near Brahmkhal and Mahargaon due to debris, and work to clear it is ongoing," the post further read.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) mentioned that the average rainfall recorded in Tehri Garhwal on Sunday was 79.2 mm.

Officials said heavy rain in the Agrakhaal, Chamba, Jakhindhar, and Dughamandar areas has disrupted the electricity supply. The water supply has also been affected in the Chamba block.

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Himachal Pradesh. The Beas River is experiencing severe flooding following very heavy rainfall in the region.

The IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in several districts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The IMD has warned of light to moderate rainfall at many places in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kangra, with a few spells of intense to very intense rainfall likely to occur at isolated places.

Also, the Met Department on 26 June issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh starting June 29, with warnings of potential flash floods, rising river levels, and landslides in several districts.

Floodwaters enter Balasore, Mayurbhanj districts in Odisha The Odisha government sounded a red alert for Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts as water levels in rivers like Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, Jalaka, and Sono continue to rise.

According to official sources, the Subarnarekha river reached a water level of 11.53 metres at Rajghat at noon on Monday, well above the danger mark of 10.36 metres.

Char Dham Yatra suspension lifted Meanwhile, officials stated that the 24-hour suspension of the Char Dham Yatra has been lifted.

Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told ANI, "The 24-hour ban on Char Dham Yatra has been lifted."

The district magistrates of all districts along the Yatra route have been instructed to stop vehicles in view of weather conditions in their respective districts, added Pandey.

Earlier, the Yatra was suspended after a cloudburst near Barkot triggered a massive landslide, killing two workers and leaving seven others missing.

Though the Barkot-Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district was repaired, the search operations for the missing people are still underway.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya said the repairs have been completed on the washout before Silai Band, adding that efforts are ongoing to restore other damaged portions of the road.

"The washout that happened due to a cloud burst before Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri road of the district has been repaired and the road has been made smooth, while the work of making the other washout smooth is going on," Arya told ANI.