Uttarakhand receives road fund of more than 30 crores

Central government on Friday sanctioned ₹154 crore 29 lakh 81 thousand for four projects in Uttarakhand and released ₹30 crore 86 lakh 50 thousand for the same.

"Providing financial sanction of ₹154 crore 29 lakh 81 thousand for four projects in Uttarakhand an amount of ₹30 crore 86 lakh 50 thousand has been released from Central Road Fund," said an official release by Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The release added that Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has thanked Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for releasing the fund.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.