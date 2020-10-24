Home >News >India >Uttarakhand receives road fund of more than 30 crores
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has thanked Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for releasing the fund.


Uttarakhand receives road fund of more than 30 crores

1 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2020, 05:37 AM IST Staff Writer

Government on Friday sanctioned 154 crore 29 lakh 81 thousand for four projects in Uttarakhand

Central government on Friday sanctioned 154 crore 29 lakh 81 thousand for four projects in Uttarakhand and released 30 crore 86 lakh 50 thousand for the same.

"Providing financial sanction of 154 crore 29 lakh 81 thousand for four projects in Uttarakhand an amount of 30 crore 86 lakh 50 thousand has been released from Central Road Fund," said an official release by Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The release added that Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has thanked Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for releasing the fund.

