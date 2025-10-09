Uttarakhand records revenue surplus of ₹5,310 crore, says CAG

Uttarakhand has reported a revenue surplus of ₹5,310 crore in the financial year 2022–23, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the achievement and said the revenue surplus highlights Uttarakhand’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and economic self-reliance.

The state now ranks among those states with a revenue surplus for the year, highlighting a notable improvement in its financial situation.

CM Dhami credited the achievement to efficient management and governance measures. “This is not merely a statistical achievement, but a strong step towards Uttarakhand’s economic self-reliance and prosperous future,” he said, adding that the state is progressing with an emphasis on transparency, accountability, and fiscal discipline.

Uttarakhand's revenue According to a NITI Aayog report, Uttarakhand's total revenue receipts in FY 2022-23 were about 17.2 per cent of its gross state domestic product (GSDP), while its total expenditure constituted around 19.9 per cent. Meanwhile, the state had a revenue surplus of 0.8 per cent of GSDP in 2022-23.

The state has recorded a rise in its public debt since 2014, but as of 2022-23, it stood at 26.5 per cent of its GSDP. Its contingent liabilities have declined steadily and, as of 2021-22, amounted to 0.1 per cent of its GSDP. In 2022-23, the State ran a fiscal deficit and primary deficit of 2.7 per cent and 0.7 per cent of its GSDP, respectively.