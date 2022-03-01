OPEN APP
Amid the decline in Covid-19 cases in the country, the Uttarakhand government has allowed the opening up of swimming pools and water parks in the state. However, political rallies and demonstrations remained prohibited until March 10, 2022. The presence of employees in all the offices of the state will be ensured with full capacity, the state government said in its order.

Last month, on February 16, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Bharatiya Janata party government had lifted night curfew after over one and half a month and resumed various other economic activities.

As per the revised guidelines, the night curfew imposed in the state in December was lifted due to the reduction in daily Covid-19 cases. Additionally, the state government also allowed the reopening of gyms, shopping malls, cinema halls, spas, salons, theatres, auditoriums, and meeting halls with 100% capacity.

At present, Uttarakhand has 2,330 active Covid-19 cases.

