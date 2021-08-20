The ancient Gartang Gali wooden bridge in Nelong valley of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district has been opened for tourists after 59 years.

The 150-metre long stairs of Gartang Gali wooden bridge situated at an altitude of 11,000 feet were reconstructed for ₹64 lakh in July and opened for tourists Wednesday.

Uttarkashi’s Gartang gali was built by Pathans from Peshawar 150 years ago, was closed for tourists after the 1962 Indo-China war.

After the 1962 Indo-China war, the Centre had banned the movement of tourists in the inner line area of Uttarkashi.

In 2015, the Centre reopened Nelong valley for tourists.

Built for trade with Tibet before Independence, the bridge was used for transporting wool, leather garments and salt to Badahat.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit said only ten people at a time are being allowed to pass through the bridge in compliance with Covid guidelines.

“The opening of Gartang Gali trek has added a new dimension to the adventure tourism activities in the state. The bridge has historical and strategic importance and demonstrates the cordial trade relations of the country with its neighbours since ancient times," Uttarakhand tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said.

