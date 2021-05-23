Uttarakhand has recorded 3,050 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The state has also recorded 53 deaths in the same time span. On the positive side, Uttarakhand reported 6,173 recoveries in a single day.

The new Covid-19 cases have taken the tally of the state to 3,13,519. In terms of active cases, the state still has 54,735 cases.

Earlier todayNainital High Court hit out at the central government for treating Uttarakahd like a "step-child" and not providing medical assistance to the state, amid the raging second wave of COVID-19.

The court was hearing Public Interest Litigations (PILs) related to the state's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, when a division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Verma on Thursday (May 20), said the Centre is yet to respond to the requests for medicines, oxygen and other medical good for the remote areas of the state where medical facilities are scarce.

The state's health secretary on May 10 had written a letter to Prime Minister's Office urging the Centre to provide 1,000 oxygen concentrators and distribution of other essentials required for COVID care especially in remote areas where medical facilities are scarce.

The Court's remark came after the state government informed the court that they have not received any reply yet

