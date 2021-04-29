Uttarakhand on Thursday saw a record single-day rise of 6,251 new COVID-19 cases pushing the infection tally to 1,74,867 while 85 patients suffering from the disease died taking the cumulative toll to 2,502, a state health department bulletin said.

At 2,207, Dehradun district reported the highest number of cases followed by Haridwar (1163), Udham Singh Nagar (827), and Nainital (673) among others, it said.

There are 48,318 active COVID-19 cases in the state while 3,696 have migrated out of the state and 1,20,350 people have recovered, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

