Uttarakhand on Thursday saw a record single-day rise of 6,251 new COVID-19 cases pushing the infection tally to 1,74,867 while 85 patients suffering from the disease died taking the cumulative toll to 2,502, a state health department bulletin said.
At 2,207, Dehradun district reported the highest number of cases followed by Haridwar (1163), Udham Singh Nagar (827), and Nainital (673) among others, it said.