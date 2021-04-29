Uttarakhand reports 6,251 new Covid-19 cases, 85 dead

At 2,207, Dehradun district reported the highest number of cases followed by Haridwar (1163), Udham Singh Nagar (827), and Nainital (673) among others.

Uttarakhand on Thursday saw a record single-day rise of 6,251 new COVID-19 cases pushing the infection tally to 1,74,867 while 85 patients suffering from the disease died taking the cumulative toll to 2,502, a state health department bulletin said.

There are 48,318 active COVID-19 cases in the state while 3,696 have migrated out of the state and 1,20,350 people have recovered, the bulletin said.

