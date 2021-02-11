Uttarakhand rescue operation: more people likely trapped inside Tapovan tunnel

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team which started rescue operations at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli said there is a possibility that some more people could be stuck inside the tunnel.

ITBP teams on Thursday informed that the rescue teams have started a drilling operation from 2 in the morning to peep into the 'slush flushing tunnel' 12 to 13 meters below the Tapovan tunnel to remove the slush from there as a part of their rescue operations.

"There is a possibility that some more people could be stuck inside the tunnel, NTPC team using vertical drilling to find their whereabouts," says Aparna Kumar, ITBP DIG.

As many as 30 people are feared trapped inside.

Meanwhile, Ashok Kumar, DGP Uttarakhand said: We were undertaking rescue operation in the big tunnel to remove debris till yesterday. We have also started drilling in a smaller diameter tunnel to see what is inside. But it has been suspended temporarily as the machine broke down.

We are preserving DNA samples of the recovered bodies. Of 34 dead bodies recovered, 10 have been identified so far.

ITBP teams that started drilling today morning tweeted the updates every few hours.

In the first tweet, yesterday evening ITBP said: Tapovan tunnel inside now as machines continue to take out slush. Rescue efforts will continue during the night.

"Drilling operations started by rescue teams at 0200 AM to peep into the slush flushing tunnel 12 to 13 meters below. This is being done from the tunnel where rescue teams are presently taking out slush," ITBP tweeted.

"The teams through boring operation will try to see whether the slush flushing tunnel below is clear of slush or otherwise to see chances of trapped persons being rescued from there," another tweet from ITBP read.

As many as 32 bodies have been recovered so far from different areas hit by the glacier burst in Chamoli district, while 206 people are missing inside the Tapovan tunnel.

A joint team of ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and sister agencies entered the tunnel yesterday.

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via