Uttarakhand flash floods: 40 bodies recovered, rescue operations intensified

Two bodies have been recovered today during the rescue operations at the Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath of Chamoli district where a glacier burst on Sunday triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system.

Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand DGP said, "Two bodies found this morning from escape tunnel are suspected to be casualties of the glacier mishap. Overnight excavation has resulted in debris mostly. Teams have reached up to 130m inside and trying to fasten the process to reach next tunnel soon."

Total 40 bodies recovered, 164 people missing so far, said Uttarakhand Government. 11 of the dead have been identified.

Eighteen body parts had also been recovered from the flood-hit areas, of which 10 have been cremated after taking their DNA samples so far, he said.

Chamoli District Magistrate Swati Bhadoria informed: Search and rescue operations have been further intensified following the recovery of the bodies.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Army are part of the multi-agency rescue effort that is conducting the search in the area.

As per a PTI report yesterday, a temporary lake formed at river Rishi Ganga has started discharging water, reducing the risk of another flash flood in the region, while rescuers on Saturday began boring a wider and deeper hole into the tunnel at the flood-ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project in an attempt to reach the over 30 people trapped inside for nearly a week.

“The Silt Flushing Tunnel (SFT) was punctured on Friday night itself by drilling a 75mm-diameter hole into it but now it is being widened to 300 mm so that a camera and a water flushing pipe could be inserted into the tunnel where the trapped are possibly located," General Manager of the NTPC project R P Ahirwal said.

