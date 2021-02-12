Subscribe
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand rescue operations: 2 persons found alive, 36 dead, 204 still missing
On the sixth day of the rescue operations in Uttarakhand's Tapovan tunnel, 2 persons have been found alive, 36 dead, and 204 people are still suspected to be missing.

Uttarakhand rescue operations: 2 persons found alive, 36 dead, 204 still missing

1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Staff Writer

  • ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and the Army are conducting round the clock searches in the area.
  • It is suspected that as many as 30 people are trapped inside the tunnel.

On the sixth day of the rescue operations in Uttarakhand's Tapovan tunnel, 2 persons have been found alive, 36 dead, and 204 people are still suspected to be missing.

On the sixth day of the rescue operations in Uttarakhand's Tapovan tunnel, 2 persons have been found alive, 36 dead, and 204 people are still suspected to be missing.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Army are conducting round the clock searches in the area in the hope of finding more people alive.

Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive

PK Tiwary NDRF Commandant said, "At Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli district, said: Our teams are continuously searching for bodies. A team has also been deployed to search for bodies along the river. All agencies involved in rescue operation are working round the clock."

Meanwhile, posting pictures from inside the tunnel while conducting drilling operations to remove the slush, ITBP tweeted: Inside the tunnel where machines are operating at present to take out slush. Rescue operations to continue the whole night.

In another tweet it said, ITBP teams searching for missing along river bed towards Joshimath to Helung earlier today.

It is suspected that as many as 30 people are trapped inside the tunnel.

The Chamoli Police also informed that the water level in the Rishiganga is rising and the people living in nearby areas are being alerted. The police have requested people to be on alert and not to panic.

Yesterday, the rescue operations were halted for some time as the water level rose in the area.

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

