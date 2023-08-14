Uttarakhand: Rishikesh receives highest rainfall across country in last 24 hours

Rishikesh received 42.00 cm of rains in last 24 hours, followed by Kangra in Himachal Pradesh receiving 27.00 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, the IMD said
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Rishikesh in Uttarakhand recorded the highest rainfall in the country in a span of 24 hours on Monday morning.
Rishikesh received 42.00 cm of rain in last 24 hours, the weather department said.
Rishikesh was followed by Kangra in Himachal Pradesh which received 27.00 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, the IMD said.
In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) IMD said, “In the last 24 hours, intense rainfall has drenched various parts of India. Rishikesh in Uttarakhand takes the lead with a whopping 42.00 cm of rain, followed by Kangra, Himachal Pradesh at 27.00 cm. Stay safe and stay informed!"
Normal life has been disrupted in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rainfall for a past few days.
According to a report by ANI, following heavy rains in Himachal, over two dozen people, including seven in Solan after a cloudburst, nine in Shimla temple collapse and seven in Mandi district, lost their lives and several are feared trapped.
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed condolences over the deaths in Solan district and directed authorities to ensure all possible assistance and support, the report said.
Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and CM Sukhu inspected various areas in Shimla following tragic landslides.
In Uttarakhand, Badrinath national highway in the Pipalkoti area in Chamoli district was blocked due to debris triggered by a landslide, following intermittent rainfall, the ANI report said.
Heavy damage has been caused by intense rainfall in the Mayapur of Nagar Panchayat Pipalkoti, said the ANI report citing Chamoli district magistrate Himanshu Khurana.
“On Sunday night in Chamoli Badrinath National Highway Mayapur Gadora, the devastation caused havoc in the Mayapur market. Many vehicles in Mayapur are feared to be buried under the debris caused by the intermittent rains," the Chamoli district magistrate was quoted in the report.
