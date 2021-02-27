Subscribe
Uttarakhand: Rishikesh-Srinagar road closed due to landslide
The landslide occurred at NH58 Rishikesh-Srinagar road in Tehri Garhwal on Saturday

Uttarakhand: Rishikesh-Srinagar road closed due to landslide

1 min read . 03:56 PM IST ANI

  • According to IMD, Uttarakhand is likely to receive scattered rainfall and snowfall during the next 24 hours
  • A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan regions from the night of March 2

Vehicular movement on the Rishikesh-Srinagar road near Kaudiyala has been suspended due to a landslide, officials said on Saturday.

"A landslide occurred at NH58 Rishikesh-Srinagar road in Tehri Garhwal. The road is closed near Kaudiyala due to the landslide," said District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttarakhand is likely to receive scattered rainfall and snowfall during the next 24 hours.

"Under the influence of western disturbance and cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and neighborhood, fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and scattered rainfall and snowfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours and isolated rainfall and snowfall over there region during subsequent during the next 24 hours," IMD said in its Saturday bulletin.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan regions from the night of March 2.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

