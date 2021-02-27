Uttarakhand: Rishikesh-Srinagar road closed due to landslide

"Under the influence of western disturbance and cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and neighborhood, fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and scattered rainfall and snowfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours and isolated rainfall and snowfall over there region during subsequent during the next 24 hours," IMD said in its Saturday bulletin.

