Uttarakhand rain: Due to the heavy rainfall in Dehradun, a road caved in and merged into the river and a highway collapsed on Friday. For the last 48 hours, incessant rain in the capital city has wreaked havoc because of which the Maldevata-Sahasradhara link road has been submerged in the river for several meters. This happened in Kheri village, according to news agency ANI.

#WATCH| Uttarakhand: Maldevta-Sahastradhara Link Road caved in and merged with a river following incessant rainfall in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/v91A82UaN5 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

Also, a bridge at Jakhan river on Ranipokhari-Rishikesh highway collapsed in Dehradun. District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said that traffic on the route had been halted.

#WATCH | A bridge at Jakhan river on Ranipokhari-Rishikesh highway collapses in Dehradun, Uttarakhand



District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar says traffic on the route has been halted. pic.twitter.com/0VyccMrUky — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

Dehradun has been facing incessant rainfall since Monday, which has caused the problem of extensive water logging in the region.

The Uttarakhand Police have informed that Rishikesh-Devprayag, Rishikesh-Tehri and Dehradun-Mussoorie road is closed due to landslides at many places due to heavy rains for the last 3-4 days. "Avoid travel to the area till weather becomes normal," the Police said.

Tehri-Garhwal district authorities said that the National Highway 58 is closed from Tapovan to Maletha due to heavy rainfall in the area.

Today, the IMD said Uttarakhand is expected to receive very heavy rainfall during next 24 hours. “Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh till 29th August. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours," the IMD said.

