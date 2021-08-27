Uttarakhand rain: Due to the heavy rainfall in Dehradun, a road caved in and merged into the river and a highway collapsed on Friday. For the last 48 hours, incessant rain in the capital city has wreaked havoc because of which the Maldevata-Sahasradhara link road has been submerged in the river for several meters. This happened in Kheri village, according to news agency ANI.