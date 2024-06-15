Rudraprayag accident: 10 killed, four airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh - Here’s all you need to know

  • At least 10 people died in an accident in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag after a tempo traveller, with about 23 passengers on board, fell into Alaknanda River near Badrinath Highway.

Livemint
Updated03:22 PM IST
Rescue operation underway after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Saturday, June 15, 2024.
Rescue operation underway after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag, Saturday, June 15, 2024.(PTI)

At least 10 people lost their lives after a tempo traveller carrying passengers fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand on Saturday. Four injured have been airlifted and sent to AIIMS Rishikesh for further treatment.

Here's all you need to know

–  What Happened

A tempo traveller, with about 23 passengers on board, fell into Alaknanda River near Badrinath Highway. The Rescue work is being carried out by SDRF and Police team.

– Rudraprayag SP says

There were 23 people in the Tempo Traveller. Around 15 injured people have been sent to hospital for treatment. Rescue operation is still underway, said Vishakha Ashok Bhadane, Rudraprayag SP.

– Seriously injured airlifted: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that those seriously injured in the Rudraprayag road accident are being airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh.

"Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for better treatment of the injured. We are fully committed to provide all possible assistance to the injured," Dhami said in a post on X.

– All possible help being provided: Amit Shah

"Received the sad news of the road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. My condolences are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue work and all possible help is being provided to the injured," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on X.

– IG Garhwal on accident

The tempo traveller was coming from Noida (UP) towards Rudraprayag. It fell into a 150-200 metre deep gorge. The driver is very critically injured. Police, SDRF and local people are engaged in rescue operations...Rescue operation is underway," said Karan Singh Nagnyal, IG Garhwal.

– Pilgrim activities remain robust

Ppilgrim activities remained robust even as Badrinath and Kedarnath dhams received rainfall on Friday. So far, over 22 lakh pilgrims have visited the four Dhams this season.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaRudraprayag accident: 10 killed, four airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh - Here’s all you need to know

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,806.00577.00
    Chennai
    73,806.00148.00
    Delhi
    73,735.00291.00
    Kolkata
    73,088.00-141.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue