At least 10 people lost their lives after a tempo traveller carrying passengers fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand on Saturday. Four injured have been airlifted and sent to AIIMS Rishikesh for further treatment.

Here's all you need to know – What Happened A tempo traveller, with about 23 passengers on board, fell into Alaknanda River near Badrinath Highway. The Rescue work is being carried out by SDRF and Police team.

– Rudraprayag SP says There were 23 people in the Tempo Traveller. Around 15 injured people have been sent to hospital for treatment. Rescue operation is still underway, said Vishakha Ashok Bhadane, Rudraprayag SP.

– Seriously injured airlifted: CM Dhami Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that those seriously injured in the Rudraprayag road accident are being airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh.

"Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for better treatment of the injured. We are fully committed to provide all possible assistance to the injured," Dhami said in a post on X.

"Received the sad news of the road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. My condolences are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue work and all possible help is being provided to the injured," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on X.

– IG Garhwal on accident The tempo traveller was coming from Noida (UP) towards Rudraprayag. It fell into a 150-200 metre deep gorge. The driver is very critically injured. Police, SDRF and local people are engaged in rescue operations...Rescue operation is underway," said Karan Singh Nagnyal, IG Garhwal.

– Pilgrim activities remain robust Ppilgrim activities remained robust even as Badrinath and Kedarnath dhams received rainfall on Friday. So far, over 22 lakh pilgrims have visited the four Dhams this season.

