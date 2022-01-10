The Uttarakhand government on Monday closed physical classes for students up to class-12.

The order stays in place till 16 January. The state government also asked the schools to continue with online classes.

In view of sharp spike in cases ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on 14 February 2022, the Uttarakhand government imposed a night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM.

The state also banned all kinds of political rallies till 16 January.

Hotels, restaurants, and dhabas have been allowed to open with half the capacity. However, dining facilities are prohibited.

Takeaways and deliveries should be promoted, the state government said in its order.

Uttarakhand on Saturday reported 1,560 coronavirus cases, recording the highest single-day spike in infection cases in the state since 29 May 2021 when 1,687 people had tested positive.

