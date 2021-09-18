OPEN APP
Uttarakhand: Schools to reopen for classes 1 to 5 from 21 Sept. Details here
Uttarakhand government on Saturday informed that offline classes for classes 1-5 will reopen in the state from September 21. 

As per a directive issued by the department of school education on Saturday, the classes will be held only for three hours a day and children will not be allowed to bring food to school. The option of online education will also be available to students of these classes.

The school administration will have to ensure proper sanitisation of the entire premises, including classrooms, offices, libraries and toilets. Students and staff members will have to mandatorily wear masks and maintain physical distancing, the order said.

A nodal officer will be appointed in each school to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocol and guidelines.

 

 

