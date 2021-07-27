The Uttarakhand cabinet has approved a proposal to resume offline lessons for students of classes 6 to 12 from 1 August.

This comes a day after the state government allowed political and social events to be held with prior permission and also extended the Covid restrictions for seven more days till 2 August.

“The government after a meeting on Monday evening, has decided to extend the Covid curfew for seven more days but with more relaxations under which now political and social events can be held but with prior permission of officials concerned," said government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal.

“Apart from this, salons and spas can also operate in the state. Also, the government and private offices which were earlier allowed to operate with 50% capacity, can now operate at full capacity. Training institutes, which were earlier shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will also be opened in the state," he added.

The state government had earlier allowed shopping malls, restaurants, eateries and stadiums to operate at 50% capacity. However, schools, colleges and other educational institutions were still prohibited.

Uttarakhand has reported 3,41,778 Covid-19 cases till Monday, of which 3,27,766 people have recovered. As many as 7,359 people have succumbed to the disease in the state so far. There are only 638 active Covid cases.

Vaccination for teachers

As several states reopen schools, the central government has decided to take stock of the progress made with regards to the vaccination of teachers.

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will meet ministers and bureaucrats in charge of school and higher education, besides technical and vocational education, in August, government officials said.

After senior ministry officials interact with state authorities, Pradhan will review the situation “to help states achieve the required speed on vaccination of teachers and handhold them wherever necessary".

Schools and colleges have been allowed to reopen in a staggered manner by some states.

While Karnataka has reopened colleges and universities partly, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat and Punjab have allowed physical classes for secondary and senior secondary students.

However, so far, no decision has been taken on allowing primary students, given that vaccines for children below 12 years is still not available.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.