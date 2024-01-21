Uttarakhand Shankaracharya who called Ram Temple ‘incomplete’, praises PM Modi
The remarks came days after the Shankaracharya triggered a controversy after saying the ‘pran-pratishta’ should not be conducted in an incomplete temple
A day before the ‘pran-pratishta’ ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand of Uttarakhand's Jyotish Peeth said that he is an admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as during his tenure, Hindus has become aware of their self-respect. The remarks came days after the Shankaracharya triggered a controversy after saying that the ‘pran-pratishta’ should not be conducted in an incomplete temple.