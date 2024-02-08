Uttarakhand: 'Shoot-at-sight' order issued in Nainital village after violence over anti-encroachment drive
In the meantime, the state government has also demanded the Ministry of Home Affairs for additional police forces and has deployed four additional central forces.
Amid the communal tension, that gripped the Haldwani area of Nainital district on Thursday evening, the district magistrate of the district has imposed a curfew in Banbhoolpura. Apart from this, a shoot-at-sight order has been issued against the rioters, reported news agency ANI on Thursday.