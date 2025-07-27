Subscribe

Uttarakhand Stampede LIVE: 6 dead in crowd rush at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, CM Dhami says, ‘distressed’

Uttarakhand Stampede LIVE: Six people have died in a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar due to a large crowd. Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey is heading to the site for further investigation.

Updated27 Jul 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Uttarakhand Stampede LIVE: Haridwar: Police personnel and civilians gather near an ambulance as injured are brought to a hospital after a stampede broke out at Mansa Devi temple, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Uttarakhand Stampede LIVE: Haridwar: Police personnel and civilians gather near an ambulance as injured are brought to a hospital after a stampede broke out at Mansa Devi temple, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Uttarakhand Stampede LIVE: Six people died in a stampede at the Manshadevi temple in Haridwar, which was thronged by a huge crowd, on Sunday.

Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the deaths.

Uttarakhand Stampede: Watch videos here

The injured are being rushed to the hospital following a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple.

Uttarakhand Stampede: CM Dhami says, ‘situation closely monitored’

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a post on X, “It is extremely distressing to receive news of a stampede on the route to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar. @uksdrf , local police, and other rescue teams have reached the site and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am in constant contact with the local administration regarding this matter, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to Mother Goddess for the safety and well-being of all devotees.”

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

 
