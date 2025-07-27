Uttarakhand Stampede LIVE: 6 dead in crowd rush at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, CM Dhami says, ‘distressed’

Uttarakhand Stampede: CM Dhami says, ‘situation closely monitored’

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a post on X, “It is extremely distressing to receive news of a stampede on the route to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar. @uksdrf , local police, and other rescue teams have reached the site and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am in constant contact with the local administration regarding this matter, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to Mother Goddess for the safety and well-being of all devotees.”