Home >News >India >Uttarakhand: Stranded tourists complain of surge charges by taxis after torrential rains

Uttarakhand: Stranded tourists complain of surge charges by taxis after torrential rains

Premium
A commuter travels through a waterlogged road as Uttarakhand's Nainital Lake overflows 
2 min read . 04:13 PM IST Edited By Sneha

Uttarakhand's Kumaon region, under which Nainital falls, has been the worst hit by the rains which began Sunday night, killing at least 46 people in the state as houses collapsed and bridges were washed away by swollen rivers

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As Uttarakhand's Nainital returns to normalcy after being pounded by rains, tourists stranded in the town have claimed that they are being charged extra by the taxi drivers.

“We could not step out yesterday due to rain. We have a train at 10 pm today from Kathgodam and we do not know how will we reach there," Olivia Ganguly, a tourist from Kolkata, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Only a few buses are running. Shared vehicles are demanding 500-600 per head and reserved vehicles are demanding 3,000-3,500," she added. 

However, countering this, taxi drivers have said that they have to surge the charges as they are being forced to take a longer route due to the rain-battered roads. 

“Haldwani route is closed. We are going through Kaladhungi, which is why we are charging more," said Deepak, a taxi driver.

“It took me three days to reach Nainital from Haldwani because the roads are washed away. We are demanding only 300, passengers say even that is more," he added. 

The Haldwani-Nainital national highway is open for light vehicles only as there are landslide-prone zones at some spots. The Haldwani-Bhimtal road is now open for light and heavy vehicles.

The Bhowali-Ramgarh-Dhanachuli road is open for traffic till Ramgarh.

The Nainital-Kaladungi road is open for light vehicles. The Nainital-Bhowali road is still closed due to the landslide-prone zones detected in the Jhakoli-Pines-Kailakhan section, officials said.

This comes as certain areas of Nainital continue to see waterlogging and inundation. The town was cut off from the rest of Uttarakhand for the last two days. 

The Kumaon region, under which Nainital falls, has been the worst hit by the rains which began Sunday night, killing at least 46 people in the state as houses collapsed and bridges were washed away by swollen rivers.

A furious Gaula river has damaged the tracks at Kathgodam railway station in Nainital, which experienced a record 445 mm rainfall on Tuesday. The district accounts for 29 of the deaths so far.

The damaged tracks in Kathgodam may take four or five days to be repaired, DGP Ashok Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

However, electricity supply and telephone connectivity that was badly hit by the rains have been restored in the town. But villages on the outskirts remain affected, officials said.

The rescue and restoration work was likely to pick up during the day with the improvement in the weather, Nainital District Magistrate Dhiraj Garbiyal said.

