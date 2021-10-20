This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Uttarakhand's Kumaon region, under which Nainital falls, has been the worst hit by the rains which began Sunday night, killing at least 46 people in the state as houses collapsed and bridges were washed away by swollen rivers
As Uttarakhand's Nainital returns to normalcy after being pounded by rains, tourists stranded in the town have claimed that they are being charged extra by the taxi drivers.
“We could not step out yesterday due to rain. We have a train at 10 pm today from Kathgodam and we do not know how will we reach there," Olivia Ganguly, a tourist from Kolkata, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The Nainital-Kaladungi road is open for light vehicles. The Nainital-Bhowali road is still closed due to the landslide-prone zones detected in the Jhakoli-Pines-Kailakhan section, officials said.
This comes as certain areas of Nainital continue to see waterlogging and inundation. The town was cut off from the rest of Uttarakhand for the last two days.
The Kumaon region, under which Nainital falls, has been the worst hit by the rains which began Sunday night, killing at least 46 people in the state as houses collapsed and bridges were washed away by swollen rivers.
A furious Gaula river has damaged the tracks at Kathgodam railway station in Nainital, which experienced a record 445 mm rainfall on Tuesday. The district accounts for 29 of the deaths so far.
The damaged tracks in Kathgodam may take four or five days to be repaired, DGP Ashok Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
However, electricity supply and telephone connectivity that was badly hit by the rains have been restored in the town. But villages on the outskirts remain affected, officials said.
The rescue and restoration work was likely to pick up during the day with the improvement in the weather, Nainital District Magistrate Dhiraj Garbiyal said.
