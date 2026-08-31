Supreme Court stays FIR against Uttarakhand gym owner 'Mohammed' Deepak over Bajrang Dal row

The Supreme Court on 31 August stayed proceedings arising from an FIR against Dehradun gym owner 'Mohammed' Deepak Kumar with regard to a confrontation involving Bajrang Dal members and a Muslim shopkeeper, legal news website LiveLaw reported.

The Court also stayed the operation of the High Court order restraining Deepak from making social media posts about the incident and the case.

Advertisement

A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta passed the interim order while issuing notice to the respondents in Deepak's petition challenging the High Court's refusal to quash the FIR.

What was the row with Bajrang Dal? Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Deepak, argued that his client had intervened after Bajrang Dal members objected to a Muslim shopkeeper using the word “Baba” in his shop's name. When the mob confronted Deepak asking his name, he replied, "Mohammed Deepak." The video of the incident, which took place on Republic Day, had gone viral on social media.

Singhvi said Deepak had gone to assist the shopkeeper after the incident. He argued that Deepak had himself lodged complaints regarding the incident, but that no action had been taken on them, while an FIR was registered against him.

Advertisement

“How can a good samaritan be subjected to this kind of a complaint?” Singhvi told the court.

Also Read | Tata Steel wins Supreme Court relief as ₹890 crore GST demand is quashed

The senior advocate also referred to videographic evidence and questioned the reasoning of the High Court order. He also highlighted that rioting charge under section 191 BNS had been invoked against the petitioner even though no essential ingredients were made out, though it was ultimately dropped as no ingredients were made out.

Singhvi further argued that the offences invoked against Deepak were punishable with imprisonment of less than seven years and that the principles laid down in the Supreme Court's guidelines in Arnesh Kumar therefore applied.

He also raised concerns about the High Court's direction restricting the petitioner from posting messages or videos about the incident on social media. Singhvi said that instead of giving relief to the petitioner, the High Court imposed a “blanket gag order” on him.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court, while issuing notice returnable in four weeks, ordered that proceedings pursuant to the impugned FIR shall remain stayed in the meantime. It also stayed the effect and operation of the impugned High Court order, including the restriction concerning social media posts.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

News Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home Supreme Court stays FIR against Uttarakhand gym owner 'Mohammed' Deepak over Bajrang Dal row