Uttarakhand Technical University cancels two exams after suspected paper leak, orders re-test

Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University (VMSB-UTU) in Dehradun has cancelled examinations for two subjects after an inquiry found that an external question paper setter allegedly shared questions with students before the exams, according to an official order.

The university has ordered fresh examinations for Machine Learning for Internet of Things (subject code IOTT004) and Electromagnetic Field Theory (subject code ECT043), which were conducted as part of the even-semester examinations for the 2025-26 academic session.

Complaint led to high-level inquiry According to the university order, the decision followed a complaint regarding the examination for Machine Learning for Internet of Things.

Acting on the complaint, the university constituted a high-level inquiry committee on the directions of the Vice-Chancellor. Separately, Shivalik College of Engineering, Dehradun, where the external paper setter was employed, also carried out an internal inquiry.

The inquiry found that Ashish Kumar Gupta, Assistant Professor at Shivalik College of Engineering, Dehradun, who had been appointed as an external question paper setter, allegedly shared the same questions with students through the institute's internal portal and on WhatsApp before the examination.

The university described the alleged sharing of questions as a serious violation of the confidentiality, integrity and academic standards of its examination system.

Second paper also cancelled The inquiry further found a strong possibility of similar discrepancies and a breach of confidentiality in the question paper for Electromagnetic Field Theory, which had also been prepared by Gupta.

"Keeping the credibility, purity and student interest of the examination system paramount," the university said it had cancelled both examinations with immediate effect.

The re-examinations for the two subjects will be held in the third week of August 2026. The university said the detailed date sheet and list of examination centres will be released separately on its official website.

Professor barred for seven years The university has directed all affiliated institutions to immediately inform the affected students about the cancellation and re-examination schedule so they have sufficient time to prepare. Institutions have also been instructed to upload the order on their respective websites for the benefit of students.

In addition, the university has barred Ashish Kumar Gupta, Assistant Professor at Shivalik College of Engineering, Dehradun, from undertaking any examination-related work for VMSB-UTU for seven years, with immediate effect.