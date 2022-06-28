The devotees of Lord Shiva or ‘Kanwariyas’ collect water from River Ganga at Haridwar to offer at Shiva temples in their areas as part of the yatra. While addressing an inter-state coordination meeting, Kumar said in view of the large gathering of Shiva devotees expected during the month of Shravan, drones and CCTV cameras will be used while social media will be monitored to ensure tight security arrangements for the Kanwar yatra.