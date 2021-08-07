Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a cash reward of ₹25 lakh on Friday to Indian women's hockey team member Vandana Katariya for her performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

"We are proud that Uttarakhand's daughter Vandana Katariya made an unforgettable contribution to India's great performance in women's hockey at the Tokyo Olympics. In recognition of this, she would be given a cash reward of ₹25 lakh," Dhami said.

An attractive new sports policy will soon be introduced in the state that will help nourish budding talent in different games, he added.

The history-making Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match in Tokyo on Friday.

However, Katariya created her piece of history at the Tokyo Olympics when she became the first Indian woman hockey player to score a hat-trick at the Games against South Africa.

The seasoned forward in the Indian women’s hockey team has played an integral role at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, but her family back home in Haridwar has been subjected to casteist remarks and abuses.

Some upper-caste members in their village of Roshnabad reportedly mocked Vandana's family after the semifinal defeat to Argentina.

According to SIDCUL police station, two men danced and burst firecrackers outside Katariya's house in the Roshnabad area of Haridwar in a gesture of mockery.

When some members of Katariya's family came out hearing the noise, the two men also passed casteist remarks against them, saying the team had lost because it had too many Dalit players in it.

Police arrested one person after a complaint was lodged by Katariya's brother owing to a heated argument between members of his family and the two men involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, actor Ayushmann Khurrana slammed those who hurled racist comments and harassed Katariya and her family.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ayushmann posted Vandana's picture and wrote, "Hurling casteist slurs on someone who has given her all for the nation is the worst form of disrespect. This has to STOP NOW!" alongside hashtag"#Support".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

