Uttarakhand to have India's first observatory to monitor space activity . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 04:30 PM IST
India's first situational awareness observatory to monitor space activity is going to be set up in Uttarakhand by Digantara
Digantara, a space sector start-up of India, is going to set-up India's first commercial space situational awareness observatory in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand, to track objects as small as 10 cm in size orbiting the earth.