Uttarakhand will import 20 lakh doses of Sputnik vaccine over the next two months, officials said on Wednesday.

The state's Chief Secretary Om Prakash said a five-member committee has been constituted for the purpose and the required funds have been arranged. He said the state government has also requested the country's leading vaccine manufacturing companies to supply doses of the vaccine to Uttarakhand.

Prakash said the state government is constantly in talks with the Centre as vaccine doses received so far are not adequate.

"We will get 8 lakh doses this month and 9 lakh doses next on the condition that the second dose is administered to people who have already got the first dose," he said.

The chief secretary added the state has received 80 metric tonnes of oxygen from the Centre whereas the state's daily oxygen requirement is 60 tonnes.

"We have been allotted two containers of 20 tonnes each. We have requested the Centre for more containers and by Friday we will be getting six more of them," he said.

The chief secretary reiterated that stern action will be taken against those indulging in black marketing of drugs and equipment used in Covid-19 management.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government will be distributing Ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug, among the residents of the state as a preventive medicine against the spread of COVID-19.

The Uttarakhand government’s announcement comes after Goa and Karnataka issued similar directions.

The 12 mg tablets of the drug will be distributed in a kit to all families through the health department and district magistrates.

Usually, Ivermectin tablets have to be taken by adults and those above 15 years twice daily for three days after breakfast and dinner. One person will thus need six tablets and a family of four will need 24 tablets. Hence, each kit will contain two dozen tablets, the Uttarakhand government said in an order.

