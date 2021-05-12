The state's Chief Secretary Om Prakash said a five-member committee has been constituted for the purpose and the required funds have been arranged
The Uttarakhand government will be distributing Ivermectin among the residents of the state
Uttarakhand will import 20 lakh doses of Sputnik vaccine over the next two months, officials said on Wednesday.
The state's Chief Secretary Om Prakash said a five-member committee has been constituted for the purpose and the required funds have been arranged. He said the state government has also requested the country's leading vaccine manufacturing companies to supply doses of the vaccine to Uttarakhand.
The Uttarakhand government’s announcement comes after Goa and Karnataka issued similar directions.
The 12 mg tablets of the drug will be distributed in a kit to all families through the health department and district magistrates.
Usually, Ivermectin tablets have to be taken by adults and those above 15 years twice daily for three days after breakfast and dinner. One person will thus need six tablets and a family of four will need 24 tablets. Hence, each kit will contain two dozen tablets, the Uttarakhand government said in an order.
