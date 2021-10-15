Uttarakhand's Dehradun administration on Friday announced that it would be conducting mega vaccination drive between 18 October to 2 November. People who will take their second jab during this time would be eligible for various prizes via lucky draw.

The vaccination drive will be launched in coordination with Smart City, news agency ANI reported.

R Rajesh Kumar, Dehradun DM & CEO Dehradun Smart City Ltd, said, “Almost 100% adult population received the first dose in the district. Around 50% eligible population have taken their 2nd dose."

People who'll take 2nd dose during the period of Oct 18 to Nov 2, will be eligible to get various prizes via lucky draw. Prizes will be Electric scooter, refrigerator, TV, smart phones, etc. We've opened walk-in vaccination centres at Paltan Bazaar & Pacific mall, he also said

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of ₹50,000 to the next kin of the deceased on death due to COVID-19 in the state and also directed the District Magistrates to provide the compensation amount to the victim's families within 30 days of the application.

Addressing a programme organized on the International Disaster Risk Reduction Day at the Chief Minister's residence today, the minister said that financial assistance will be provided from the 'State Disaster Response Fund'.

"In case of death due to corona, the state government will give a compensation of ₹50,000 to the next of kin of the deceased. This financial assistance will be provided from the 'State Disaster Response Fund'," tweeted the Chief Minister.

