Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that several infrastructure projects have been planned for Uttarakhand which will boost tourism in the state.

"A number of infrastructure works are planned for Uttarakhand including road connectivity to Char Dhams and ropeway near Hemkund Sahib to facilitate devotees. This decade belongs to Uttarakhand. In the next 10 years, the state will receive more tourists than it did in the last 100 years," the Prime Minister said while addressing people at Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

"Work has also started on a cable car, so that more devotees can visit Kedarnath," the Prime Minister added.

Lauding the efforts of the state government, he said, "Uttarakhand government is working proactively connecting Char Dham with well-constructed roads and highways which will help in boosting tourism initiatives and employment in the state."

The Prime Minister today offered prayers at Kedarnath Temple. He also inaugurated various re-development projects worth ₹130 crores including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, "It is an auspicious day to lay the foundation of not only new projects but opening a gateway of development for this 'Dev Bhoomi' to maximise the safety measures for devotees."

The Prime Minister also unveiled the 12-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district. This is Prime Ministers' second visit to the temple during his term; the last time he visited the Kedarnath temple was in 2019.

Located on the bank of the Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the 8th century A.D. by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

