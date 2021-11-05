Uttarakhand to receive more tourists in next 10 yrs than last 100 yrs: PM Modi

"A number of infrastructure works are planned for Uttarakhand including road connectivity to Char Dhams and ropeway near Hemkund Sahib to facilitate devotees. This decade belongs to Uttarakhand. In the next 10 years, the state will receive more tourists than it did in the last 100 years," the Prime Minister said while addressing people at Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.