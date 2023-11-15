Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: 8 laborers from UP among 40 trapped, rescue operation underway | Top 10 updates
Eight laborers from Uttar Pradesh are among the 40 trapped for two days under the debris of a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand.
A part of the under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi collapsed about 200 meters ahead of the starting point on the Silkyara side of Brahmakhal-Polgaon on Sunday. The rescue operation to evacuate 40 workers trapped inside the tunnel is underway.
