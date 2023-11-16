Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue efforts in the under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi's Silkyara on Wednesday. Here are the top ten updates on the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse. 1. The Chief Minister has directed the state administration to collaborate with central agencies and conduct round-the-clock rescue operations. Meanwhile, the administration has provided telephone numbers to ensure ongoing contact and communication with the families of the workers trapped in the tunnel, as stated by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). 2. NHIDCL Director Anshu Manish Khalkho informed PTI that a six-diameter pipe had been inserted through the debris to deliver food supplies to the trapped workers. Initially, this task was accomplished using a pipe designated for oxygen supply. Also Read: Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: 8 laborers from UP among 40 trapped, rescue operation underway | Top 10 updates 3. Speaking on the rescue operation, engineer and drilling Expert Adesh Jain told ANI, “It was not a machine failure. The rubble has fallen six times till November 14 and its span has increased to 70 metres. My machine can only work up to 45 metres that's why the government arranged a big machine with a capacity of around 70 metres. We have made the infrastructure ready to support the new machine...Human lives will be saved by 101%. I believe that by tomorrow evening or night, everybody will be rescued safely from the tunnel."

4. Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela mentioned that authorities are in continuous contact with the workers who are trapped, advising them to remain patient during this challenging situation. “It is a challenging situation. We often tend to lose patience in situations like this. Our officials have spoken to the protesters and asked them not to give up patience. It may take some more time but all the trapped workers will be safely evacuated," Ruhela told PTI when asked about the protest.

Also Read: Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Oxygen supply continues, efforts underway to rescue trapped workers with steel pipe

5. NHIDCL Director Anshu Manish Khalkho further mentioned that providing a precise timeline for the evacuation of the trapped labourers is currently impractical. Despite this, concerted efforts are being made to progress swiftly and ensure the safe rescue of all individuals. He emphasized the ongoing maintenance of consistent communication in this regard.

Also Read: Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Protests break out as falling debris hinders rescue of workers, bigger machine flown in

6. As per the list released by the emergency operation center, the trapped workers include 15 individuals from Jharkhand, eight from Uttar Pradesh, five from Odisha, four from Bihar, three from West Bengal, two each from Uttarakhand and Assam, and one from Himachal Pradesh.