Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: 'Chor-police, yoga', stranded workers struggle to alleviate stress
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Medical professionals are providing assistance to trapped workers, while plans are being made to offer board games and playing cards to relieve stress.
Uttarakhand: Rescue teams intend to offer board games and playing cards to the 41 workers stuck inside the Silkyara tunnel for 12 days, as the ongoing evacuation efforts face numerous setbacks and delays.
This marks the third occasion that the drilling process has been interrupted since the collaborative rescue mission commenced on November 12, prompted by a section of the under-construction tunnel collapsing along Uttarakhand's Char Dham route.
As of Thursday, officials reported that the rescue team successfully drilled through the debris up to a depth of 48 meters. Nevertheless, there is a remaining distance of 10-12 meters to cover before the trapped labourers can be safely evacuated.
A group of twelve medical professionals, comprising general physicians and psychiatrists from Uttarkashi and Dehradun, are positioned at the site to provide medical assistance.
Officials mentioned that team members engage in regular communication with the trapped labourers, dedicating at least 30 minutes in the morning and an equivalent duration in the evening for interactions.
