Uttarakhand: Rescue teams intend to offer board games and playing cards to the 41 workers stuck inside the Silkyara tunnel for 12 days, as the ongoing evacuation efforts face numerous setbacks and delays. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, Dr Rohit Gondwal, one of the psychiatrists at the rescue site, said, “We are planning to provide ludo and chess boards and playing cards to help them (trapped labourers) relieve stress. The operation is getting delayed and it appears that it will take some more time."

He mentioned that the well-being of all 41 workers is satisfactory, emphasizing the importance of maintaining their physical health and mental well-being.

“They told us that they play 'chor-police', do yoga and exercise daily to de-stress," Gondwal said.

Speaking on the mental health of the trapped workers, another medical expert told PTI that their morale needs to stay high and they must remain motivated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, a team of doctors speaks daily to the workers and asks about their health and mental conditions.

The most recent hurdle emerged shortly after the resumption of the rescue operation earlier in the day, which had experienced a six-hour delay in removing an iron girder obstructing the auger machine late on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This marks the third occasion that the drilling process has been interrupted since the collaborative rescue mission commenced on November 12, prompted by a section of the under-construction tunnel collapsing along Uttarakhand's Char Dham route.

As of Thursday, officials reported that the rescue team successfully drilled through the debris up to a depth of 48 meters. Nevertheless, there is a remaining distance of 10-12 meters to cover before the trapped labourers can be safely evacuated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A group of twelve medical professionals, comprising general physicians and psychiatrists from Uttarkashi and Dehradun, are positioned at the site to provide medical assistance.

Officials mentioned that team members engage in regular communication with the trapped labourers, dedicating at least 30 minutes in the morning and an equivalent duration in the evening for interactions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.