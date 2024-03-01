Uttarakhand tunnel rescue hero spends night on footpath after DDA demolishes home: ‘This is what I get in return?’
Months after the nationwide celebration of the successful rescue of Uttarakashi laborers from the Silkyara tunnel, the home of the rat-hole miner who led the operation to save the trapped workers was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority on Thursday.
The Delhi Development Authority led a demolition drive this week — razing the home of Wakeel Hassan and several other individuals in Khajoori Khas. The rat-hole miner had previously made waves for his role in leading the rescue of workers trapped within the Silkyara tunnel. Affected members of the Uttarkashi rescue team insist that the DDA had "started demolishing the house" without giving any advance notice.