Months after the nationwide celebration of the successful rescue of Uttarakashi laborers from the Silkyara tunnel, the home of the rat-hole miner who led the operation to save the trapped workers was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority on Thursday.

The Delhi Development Authority led a demolition drive this week — razing the home of Wakeel Hassan and several other individuals in Khajoori Khas. The rat-hole miner had previously made waves for his role in leading the rescue of workers trapped within the Silkyara tunnel. Affected members of the Uttarkashi rescue team insist that the DDA had "started demolishing the house" without giving any advance notice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Despite contributing significantly to the country through my work, this is the treatment I receive. My children are now on the streets, and I don't know where to take them. It's challenging to earn a daily wage, and building another home seems impossible. The only option left seems to be ending our lives. Should we resort to that?" Hassan asked.

Delhi authorities however insisted that he was aware of the “status of encroachment" as the house had previously been removed in 2016. They said that the land was encroached yet again in 2017 and several subsequent demolition attempts were thwarted by the residents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

