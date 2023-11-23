Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: After swinging between hope and despair for more than 12 days, the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel may get a little more time to be rescued. Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela said on Thursday that rescuers have breached through the debris of the collapsed portion of the tunnel and a "little more work is left for the completion of the rescue operation". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ruhela said he is taking advice from experts and skilled persons, some of whom are also called to the spot. "It is not possible to say when will the rescue end but the work is continuously going on and it is being monitored by the state and the central government," the DM added.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at the Uttarkashi tunnel site today. Dhami said, "45 metres of the pipeline has been laid through auger machine. The rescue is at its final stages. There are some obstacles, but I hope that the workers are rescued as early as possible".

Meanwhile, former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office, Bhaskar Khulbe who reached the Silkyara tunnel collapse site in Uttarkashi, said that the entire steel obstructing the free movement of the pipe inside has now been removed.

"I am happy to tell you the entire steel that was obstructing the free movement of the pipe inside has now been removed. We are trying to move 6 metres ahead of the 45-metre mark that we have already reached. During drilling last night work was stopped due to an an iron metal. We hope that there will be no more obstructions in our way ahead...," he said.

A 41-bed separate ward has been readied at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for Silkyara tunnel evacuees and 41 ambulances wait outside the tunnel to rush them there as soon as they crawl out, officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 12 November a portion of the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot collapsed and debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel trapped 41 labourers inside. The workers are trapped in a 2 km-built portion, which is complete including concrete work that provides safety to the workers.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.