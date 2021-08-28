Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand: Two crucial National Highways(NHs) blocked after heavy rainfall. Details here

Uttarakhand: Two crucial National Highways(NHs) blocked after heavy rainfall. Details here

A section of the road on Rishikesh Gangotri National Highway 94 gets damaged with floodwater due to the landslide following heavy rainfall, in Tehri Garhwal
1 min read . 12:26 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Tamal Nandi

  • Traffic will remain completely suspended along the stretches of the two highways until they are fully repaired

Uttarakhand, the hilly state in northern India continues to bear the brunt of heavy rainfall and landslides across the state. The extreme weather conditions have almost broken the connectivity in the state as its two important National Highways (NH) 94 and NH 58 in Tehri Garhwal district were blocked due to the boulders and rubbles following heavy rainfall.

The Rishikesh-Gangotri highway (NH-94) was closed for traffic from Narendra Nagar to Chamba while the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway (NH-58) was closed from Tapovan to Maletha.

The District Magistrate of Tehri Garhwal Iva Ashish Srivastava said, "NH 58 and 94 are closed, the situation is bad in the alternate routes too," as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Only one route is functional for now. Efforts are underway to clear the routes. The officers concerned are present at the spot and making continuous efforts," said the District Magistrate.

A large portion of NH-94 caved in near Fakot in Tehri district, while landslide debris falling from the hillside blocked the road at a number of places. Cracks also appeared on the stretch raising fears about further damage. 

The Rishikesh-Gangotri highway is blocked by huge boulders and rocks at a number of places, including Bagad Dhar and Hindolakhal, while a large portion of it has been washed out around Bemunda and Soni villages near Fakot, the district magistrate said.  

A major part of the road near Phakot on NH 94 has been washed out and the adjoining road has also developed cracks, causing continuous road breakage in Nagini. Heavy debris and boulders have come up at many places near Narendranagar, which are being tried to be removed by machines.

The road to Tehri was breached at Agrakhal and portions of Sahastradhara-Maldevta road in Dehradun were also damaged in the rains.

*With inputs from agencies 

