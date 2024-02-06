Uttarakhand UCC Bill bans bigamy, polygamy; lists 5 conditions for solemnisation of marriages
Uttarakhand UCC Bill clearly lays conditions for the solemnisation of marriage which states that neither party should have a living spouse at the time of marriage
The Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill explicitly bans bigamy and polygamy in the state and lists 5 conditions for the solemniation of marriages. The UCC Bill, which was tabled by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the special session of the Uttarakhand Assembly on Tuesday seeks to “govern and regulate the laws related to marriage and divorce, successions, live-in relationships, and matters related thereto."