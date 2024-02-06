Uttarakhand UCC Bill proposes registration of live-in relationships, parental nod for those below 21 years
The Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill proposes that the couple in live-in relationship must submit and statement to the Registrar
The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday tabled the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill in a special session of state Assembly. The bill on UCC came as the government-appointed panel under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai submitted a draft last week, which received the nod of the state cabinet. The UCC bill contains elaborate provisions on various issues including live-in relationships.