The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday tabled the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill in a special session of state Assembly. The bill on UCC came as the government-appointed panel under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai submitted a draft last week, which received the nod of the state cabinet. The UCC bill contains elaborate provisions on various issues including live-in relationships. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In line with the various judgments of the judiciary, the Uttarakhand government has decided to get all the live-in relationships registered in the state. Moreover, the residents of Uttarakhand, who are living in a live-in relationship outside the state must submit a statement to the Registrar of the state.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

