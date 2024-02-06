Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Uttarakhand UCC Bill proposes registration of live-in relationships, parental nod for those below 21 years

Uttarakhand UCC Bill proposes registration of live-in relationships, parental nod for those below 21 years

Devesh Kumar

  • The Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill proposes that the couple in live-in relationship must submit and statement to the Registrar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with others holds a copy of the Constitution of India, at Vidhan Sabha Bhawan, in Dehradun

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday tabled the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill in a special session of state Assembly. The bill on UCC came as the government-appointed panel under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai submitted a draft last week, which received the nod of the state cabinet. The UCC bill contains elaborate provisions on various issues including live-in relationships.

In line with the various judgments of the judiciary, the Uttarakhand government has decided to get all the live-in relationships registered in the state. Moreover, the residents of Uttarakhand, who are living in a live-in relationship outside the state must submit a statement to the Registrar of the state.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
