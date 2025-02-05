Uttarakhand UCC: One live-in couple registers; Bajrang Dal ‘accessing’ protected data of interfaith couples

Uniform Civil Code was implemented across Uttarakhand last month — with only one live-in relationship being registered in the first 10 days. Officials also indicate that four more applications are being processed after the new law made it mandatory. Meanwhile Bajrang Dal leaders claimed that they were aware of the details and 'checking' for interfaith couples in the state.

“We have come across a case in Haridwar where the couple are from different religions. We are constantly on the lookout for dangerous cases,” an Indian Express report quoted Bajrang Dal leader Vikas Verma as saying.

Officials however insist that the details of applicants remain encrypted and inaccessible to external agents. Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli had also emphasised the precautions taken to ensure that there was no breach of private information for the applicants. Reportedly officials can only view the number of applications and registrations while their details remain with the concerned registrars.

What is UCC? The Uniform Civil Code seeks to establish a set of uniform personal laws that apply to all citizens, regardless of religion, gender, or caste. This would cover aspects such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession.

Citizens will be able to use the online portal to register marriages, divorces, rights of succession, live-in relationship and their termination from next week. Officials said the process can be completed from one's home using mobile phones. Information about the status of your application related to registration can be obtained through e-mail and SMS. Arrangements have also been made to make complaints of citizens through online portal.

How do live-in relationships come under UCC? The law calls for mandatory online registration of marriages, divorce and live-in relationships. The provision has been heavily criticised for its potential to infringe upon people's right to privacy.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had previously justified it by saying mandatory registration of live-in couples would help prevent brutal incidents like the murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aftab in 2022.