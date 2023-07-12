Uttarakhand: Unrelenting monsoon rains halt Kedarnath Dham Yatra; IMD issues red alert2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 08:38 AM IST
The Kedarnath Yatra in Uttarakhand has been halted due to heavy rainfall. Several roads are blocked and rivers are flowing at high levels. The IMD has issued an orange alert. The state administration is on full alert mode.
The Kedarnath Yatra in Uttarakhand has been halted at Sonprayag and Gaurikund due to persistent heavy rainfall.
