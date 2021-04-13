The decision was taken after a meeting with the officials of the state health department and district magistrates (DM).
Om Prakash said that since Covid-19 cases are increasing all over the country, the state will have to be proactive in preventing the spread of the virus and instructed all the District Magistrates to be thoroughly prepared to cope up with the situation.
The direction has come after the state imposed a night curfew in Dehradun from 10 pm to 5 am to combat the surge in virus infections. The state cabinet decided to shut schools for classes 1 to 12 in Dehradun, Haldwani, and Haridwar till 30 April.
Guidelines for containment zones
Meanwhile, the government has ordered officials to ramp up testing in all the districts and ensure 100% testing in containment zones.