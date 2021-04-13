A maximum of 200 people will be allowed in marriage gatherings outside containment zones, the Uttarakhand government has directed.

In a statement, Uttarakhand chief secretary Om Prakash said that weddings outside containment zones will have a gathering of 200 people, who will have to abide by Covid-19 appropriate behavior.

Also Read | Why Bangladesh is flying high at 50

The decision was taken after a meeting with the officials of the state health department and district magistrates (DM).

Om Prakash said that since Covid-19 cases are increasing all over the country, the state will have to be proactive in preventing the spread of the virus and instructed all the District Magistrates to be thoroughly prepared to cope up with the situation.

The direction has come after the state imposed a night curfew in Dehradun from 10 pm to 5 am to combat the surge in virus infections. The state cabinet decided to shut schools for classes 1 to 12 in Dehradun, Haldwani, and Haridwar till 30 April.

Guidelines for containment zones

Meanwhile, the government has ordered officials to ramp up testing in all the districts and ensure 100% testing in containment zones.

Directions have also been given regarding adherence to social distancing and Covid-19-appropriate behaviour in crowded places including markets, hotels and restaurants.

Cases in Uttarakhand

The state on Monday reported a big spike of 1,334 Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 11,01,46.

In addition to this, seven people succumbed to the disease. With this, the death toll in Uttarakhand has reached 1,767.

Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri and Tehri districts accounted for the maximum new cases, it said.

Dehradun district reported 554 cases, Haridwar 408, Nainital 114, Udham Singh Nagar 89, Pauri 70 and Tehri 56, according to a health bulletin.

Rudraprayag district reported nine cases, Almora , Chamoli, Champawat and Uttarkashi seven cases each and Pithoragarh and Bageshwar three case each.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.