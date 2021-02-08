Uttarakhand: Watch aerial view of flood-affected Chamoli, rescue work continues

The glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday has caused flash floods in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga, and Alaknanda rivers that left 18 dead and over 202 still missing.

A massive operation to rescue over 30 people trapped in a tunnel near the Tapovan dam is currently underway and heavy machinery is being used to clear the debris.

The 12-foot high and 15-foot wide tunnel at Tapovan in Chamoli is over 1.6 km long with just one entry, which is blocked with slush and debris, trapping workers inside.

Take a look at the devastation site in Chamoli, from the helicopter deployed for distribution of relief material.

#WATCH | Aerial view of the devastation site in Chamoli, #Uttarakhand from the helicopter deployed for distribution of relief material. pic.twitter.com/UIx9FTcyo0 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

More teams have been sent to the site on Mi-17 helicopters that landed at the helipad in Joshimath, NDRF chief S N Pradhan said in a Twitter post.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said saving lives and extending all help to the families of the deceased is the state government's priority. Union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and R K Singh as well as Pauri MP Tirath Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand minister Dhan Singh Rawat also met the affected families in disaster-hit Tapovan and Raini and assured them of all support.

Two power projects – NTPC’s 480 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad project and the 13.2 MW Rishi Ganga Hydel Project – were extensively damaged with scores of labourers caught in tunnels as the waters came rushing in.

Rescue efforts in the affected areas near Joshimath, about 295 km from here, gained momentum with teams of the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) coordinating to rescue 30-35 people feared trapped in a tunnel at the Tapovan-Vishnugad project.

Sniffer dogs and heavy mechanical equipment, including bulldozers and JCBs, were deployed in the areas to aid the rescue workers. While Indian Air Force teams left for the affected areas to ramp up relief efforts, personnel from multiple forces worked through the night.

Meanwhile, the Geological Survey of India said prime facie glacial calving at the highest altitude in Rishiganga and Dhauliganga areas led to the disaster in Uttarakhand. "Post this devastation, we will again constitute a committee as it is too early to predict regarding the cause of the incident. One of our officers is already in Dehradun. We're also planning to constitute a team of experts who will visit the site and undertake a physical recce and use the data that is available through satellite imageries," ANI quoted DG, Geological Survey of India, as saying.

