Uttarakhand: Watch aerial view of flood-affected Chamoli, rescue work continues

Meanwhile, the Geological Survey of India said prime facie glacial calving at the highest altitude in Rishiganga and Dhauliganga areas led to the disaster in Uttarakhand. "Post this devastation, we will again constitute a committee as it is too early to predict regarding the cause of the incident. One of our officers is already in Dehradun. We're also planning to constitute a team of experts who will visit the site and undertake a physical recce and use the data that is available through satellite imageries," ANI quoted DG, Geological Survey of India, as saying.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}